Q&A with Creighton men’s basketball head coach Greg McDermott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton head coach Doug McDermott sat down with 6 News Sports Director Clayton Collier at Bluejays media day Tuesday. They discussed his plans at power forward, the immediate impact of Utah State transfer guard Steven Ashworth and the overall mindset of his senior-heavy squad coming off their run to the Elite Eight.

Clayton Collier: You’re coming off the most successful year in your time here at Creighton. Does it feel like that? There seems to be a very businessman-like approach coming into this next season.

Greg McDermott: “You know, we try to do that every season. Every year is new, every team is unique, every team is different. Even though we have some returning pieces, and that certainly helps us with our messaging to the younger guys. But they’ve taken a very workman-like approach and a daily approach to improvement from when practice started on September 26. So we’ve, as a result, we made some good progress.”

Clayton Collier: Do you guys appreciate what kind of luxury that is to have that continuity going into a year?

Greg McDermott: “I mean, it’s gonna be difficult. Obviously, we lost two starters, two guys that started 60 games for us. So that’s not ideal, but it’s going to happen. That’s just a reality of college basketball and the landscape that we’re living in right now. But we were able to act quickly and replace those guys with some some quality people that are also really good basketball players. So you know, hopefully that doesn’t impact us much. I know it hasn’t hurt our culture. This group has been really, really connected and a lot of fun to coach.”

Clayton Collier: I’ll start with your point guard, Steven Ashworth. There’s some real animation when I talk to your players about how excited they are about how smooth that transition has been. Do you share in that excitement?

Greg McDermott: “Yeah, for our fans. You know, watch Ryan Hawkins play a couple years, he’s had a similar impact. He’s a constant communicator. His message is always in a positive, uplifting way to his teammates. But he’s constantly talking and trying to figure out ways that we can adjust and be better while we’re on the floor. And, and obviously that that rubs off on the rest of the guys on the floor. So you know, combine that with he can really shoot it. He makes good decisions with the basketball. He doesn’t need the ball in his hands all the time to be successful. He makes plays for himself and he makes plays for others. And that makes for a point guard that’s fun to play with.”

Clayton Collier: At your power forward position, you have Isaac [Traudt], you have Mason Miller taking a step. Is the plan going forward that they will split time at the four? Is there someone else? Will it be an open competition?

Greg McDermott: “Jasen Green has done a great job as well. From Millard North, redshirted last year. You know, Mason has an advantage. It’s his third year in his program. He’s played some college basketball for us. Isaac and Jasen haven’t played the college game yet. So there’s gonna be a learning curve there and some peaks and valleys to their growth and development. But they’ve all had their moments. And now it’s the rest of the practice leading up to games is to try to get those moments to show themselves on a more consistent basis. And that’s part of a young player making some growth.”

Clayton Collier: Another transfer you have Johnathan Lawson. He can certainly pull up from three can do a lot for you. Where do you see him fitting in for your team?

Greg McDermott: “It’s really too early to tell. Obviously, Trey and Baylor aren’t going to come off the floor a lot. Francisco Farabello is back for his fifth year. You know, from a from a experience standpoint, he played really well in the NCAA tournament last year and he’s carried that over into this season. So Johnathan’s worked hard, he really shoots it. Obviously, he’s seven foot two wingspan is can be a difference maker defensively. Now it’s just trying to figure out a way. Is there room for another guy and what can he be ready for early in the season?”

Clayton Collier: You talked about a couple of weeks ago, how you were hoping to get past some of the early stuff, the foundational aspects that may be a little boring for some of your older guys. Have they have they helped you speed things along?

Greg McDermott: “We’ve moved faster. But I’ve constantly had to talk to the older guys, just stay with me. I’ll try to keep it interesting if I can, but it’s part of the process for everybody else. And I think if we get through fall break this week, we practice today and tomorrow morning, then we let them go home until Sunday. When they come back. Now we’re a week away from our close scrimmage with Iowa State. They see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s getting real, games around the corner. And then I think we really take off and make a huge step.”

Clayton Collier: “You go to the Garden in a couple of weeks for Big East Media Day. Any restaurant that you have to hit up every time you go?

Greg McDermott: “I always find a good steak place to take these guys out to New York. It changes every year. But there’s there’s a lot of good places a lot of good choices, but it’s good. You know, Baylor, Trey and [Kalkbrenner] will go with me. It’s a good opportunity for us to spend some time together.

