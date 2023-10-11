We are Local
Omaha Police launch speeding initiative as serious crashes spike across the metro

The Omaha Police Department is launching "Operation Falling Speed."
By Nick Stavas
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are planning to crack down on speeders in the coming weeks.

OPD announced Wednesday that while the leaves and temperatures fall, it also wants to see speed fall, so officers will be participating in “Operation Falling Speed” from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30.

“Excessive and dangerous speed in and around Omaha has been an increasing problem in frequency and in the extreme behaviors exhibited by some offenders,” the department said in a press release.

The announcement comes soon after the metro saw a rapid series of serious vehicle accidents over the past week.

There were three separate collisions reported in north Omaha on Tuesday, as well as a motorcycle accident in Sarpy County and a fatal crash involving juveniles in rural Douglas County on Sunday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office led a similar speeding enforcement initiative on Omaha’s West Dodge Road in the Summer.

