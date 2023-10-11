Omaha murder suspect waives preliminary hearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of murder in Omaha is heading to trial.

Kye Moss, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, one day before he was scheduled to appear in court.

Kye Moss (Omaha Police Dept.)

Moss was transported back to Omaha in September after being arrested in Minneapolis.

He’s a suspect in the death of 27-year-old Addrell Taylor, who was found wounded in an Omaha residence near S Street and S. 17th Street on Aug. 3 and later pronounced deceased.

Moss is formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

