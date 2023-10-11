We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Omaha murder suspect waives preliminary hearing

Kye Moss, who's accused of murdering Addrell Taylor in Omaha, will go to trial.
Kye Moss, who's accused of murdering Addrell Taylor in Omaha, will go to trial.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of murder in Omaha is heading to trial.

Kye Moss, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, one day before he was scheduled to appear in court.

Kye Moss
Kye Moss(Omaha Police Dept.)

Moss was transported back to Omaha in September after being arrested in Minneapolis.

He’s a suspect in the death of 27-year-old Addrell Taylor, who was found wounded in an Omaha residence near S Street and S. 17th Street on Aug. 3 and later pronounced deceased.

Moss is formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

