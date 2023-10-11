Omaha murder suspect waives preliminary hearing
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man accused of murder in Omaha is heading to trial.
Kye Moss, 33, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday, one day before he was scheduled to appear in court.
Moss was transported back to Omaha in September after being arrested in Minneapolis.
He’s a suspect in the death of 27-year-old Addrell Taylor, who was found wounded in an Omaha residence near S Street and S. 17th Street on Aug. 3 and later pronounced deceased.
Moss is formally charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.