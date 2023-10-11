Omaha Jewish day academy writes letters to those in Israel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only Jewish academy is lending a helping hand to families overseas as the war in Israel unfolds.

Students at Friedel Jewish Academy spent time making cards with bright-colored Hebrew writings to send messages of positivity and hope.

“We thought about what we can do to connect our students here to what’s happening in Israel,” Ziv said.

Instructors Eitan Ziv and Tal Uzi came up with the idea when they asked their students how they could help Israel.

“Everyone has their own responsibility to do something,” Uzi said.

Both instructors came from Israel to teach at the academy.

So, any type of help is personal to them.

“I know if I got a card it would fill me with happiness knowing there’s a student somewhere thinking about me,” Uzi said.

Other organizations like the Jewish Community Center are also making efforts to help families in Israel through donations.

All the money will go towards providing basic needs to those in need and rebuilding homes.

Those who’d like to help can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.