We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Jewish day academy writes letters to those in Israel

Omaha Jewish faith leaders are seeking the community's help amid the war in Israel.
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s only Jewish academy is lending a helping hand to families overseas as the war in Israel unfolds.

Students at Friedel Jewish Academy spent time making cards with bright-colored Hebrew writings to send messages of positivity and hope.

“We thought about what we can do to connect our students here to what’s happening in Israel,” Ziv said.

Instructors Eitan Ziv and Tal Uzi came up with the idea when they asked their students how they could help Israel.

“Everyone has their own responsibility to do something,” Uzi said.

Both instructors came from Israel to teach at the academy.

So, any type of help is personal to them.

“I know if I got a card it would fill me with happiness knowing there’s a student somewhere thinking about me,” Uzi said.

Other organizations like the Jewish Community Center are also making efforts to help families in Israel through donations.

All the money will go towards providing basic needs to those in need and rebuilding homes.

Those who’d like to help can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle in fatal Douglas County crash contained five juveniles, investigators say
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha
Memorial Park in Omaha
14-year-old charged in sexual assaults near Memorial Park will remain in custody
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
A man from Nigeria was extradited to Nebraska on fraud scheme charges.
Nigerian man extradited to Nebraska, accused of defrauding businesses of $6 million

Latest News

A Colorado woman is worried her husband's remains are among the 115 bodies found improperly...
Woman’s husband might be among bodies at funeral home under investigation
Severe risk
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms possible ahead of Thursday’s cold front
Severe risk
6 First Alert Weather Day: Strong storms likely Thursday evening
Authorities in Lancaster County found the victim's body in a ditch in a rural area
3 of 4 suspects in Omaha man’s murder plead ‘no contest’
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences