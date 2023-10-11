Nebraska teacher’s union responds after successful push to get ‘school choice’ on 2024 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As of Tuesday night, Support Our Schools, or S.O.S. for short, is feeling confident.

“I think that we have a pretty good feeling that Nebraska voters will vote to repeal 753,″ said Jenni Benson, the President of the Nebraska Education Association.

NEA is part of the coalition which includes a variety of non-profits that created S.O.S and a petition to repeal the Opportunity Scholarships Act.

Governor Jim Pillen signed the bill into law in May, which grants up to $25 million in tax credits to those who donate money to private schools in the state.

“We are very pleased in Nebraska that we have really strong public schools and very good private schools as well, the only message we’ve been saying for many, many years is that we don’t have funding out of public dollars for both,” Benson said.

In 90 days, S.O.S collected 30,000 more signatures than required in order to get the issue on the 2024 ballot, allowing Nebraska voters to decide on whether the law stays in place or gets repealed.

The group also needed 5 percent of voters in 38 of Nebraska’s 93 counties, and they managed to get the requirement in 64 counties.

“When you see that we had 117,000 signatures, that’s a pretty distinct message,” Benson said. “We have a unicameral because the second house is the people. The people of Nebraska deserve the ability to have a vote and we are looking forward to that, and if we need to fight challenges along the way we will do that as well.”

Those who support the law say it benefits low-income families and students of color, giving them new opportunities.

“I actually attended this amazing school behind me, only thanks to private donor scholarships,” said Jayleesha Cooper in August. “Without scholarships, that would not have been a reality for me, and it would not have been a reality for many students standing next to me today. But it’s time for Nebraska to provide this opportunity to more students.”

Cooper was part of the Keep Kids First group, which supports the school choice law, and encouraged Nebraskans to ‘decline to sign’ the S.O.S. petition.

Opponents, like the NEA, say they believe the law will damage the public school system, and prioritize the rich.

Now, the state’s attorney general will create language for the repeal vote for the 2024 ballot.

