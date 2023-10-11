We are Local
Nebraska AG Hilgers announces liaison for missing, murdered Indigenous people

Grace Johnson, liaison for Nebraska's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons
Grace Johnson, liaison for Nebraska's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons(State of Nebraska)
By 6 News staff reports
Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers announced the appointment last month of Grace Johnson as Liaison for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons for the Nebraska AG’s office.

The Unicameral created and funded the position earlier this year to better report and investigate missing and murdered individuals in Native American communities.

Johnson holds a master’s degree in clinical counseling from Bellevue University and previously worked as an advisory board member for Nebraska’s Community Action Partnership. She also held positions on the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board and the Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition Board.

In addition to her community work, Johnson served as a mental health therapist with the University of Nebraska Medical Center after serving as director of the Omaha Tribe’s Behavior Health Department.

Johnson is an enrolled member of the Ogalala-Lakota tribe.

