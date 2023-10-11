Iowa’s first Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa (KTIV) - The first Safe Haven Baby Box in Iowa has been installed in Fort Dodge.

The state’s first Baby Box was installed earlier this week at the Fort Dodge Fire Department. In a post on Facebook, the city said following a test period later this week the box will be “made available to mothers in crisis who are seeking to protect their infant and their identity.”

Safe Haven Baby Boxes allow women to surrender newborns in crisis circumstances without consequence. The Baby Box is designed to provide comfort and safety for the infant while also notifying first responders.

Iowa has a law called the “Safe Haven Act” that allows parents to leave an infant up to 90 days at a hospital, a fire station or some other secure location. The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says this law ensures the parent can drop off the infant without fear of prosecution. All states have Safe Haven laws, although the provisions of each state may differ.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

