Iowa man accused of sexually assaulting women

Fremont County, IOWSA (WOWT) - The Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office says a series of events brought brought to arrest a man for allegedly sexually assaulting two people.

A woman first alerted deputies Thursday evening that she had been sexually assaulted at her home.

She said it was not the first encounter with the man.

She said she first saw him masturbating in a city park last Saturday, then again at her home against her will. Then he returned Thursday, entered her home, and assaulted her.

Deputies report they were able to quickly identify the suspect as Donald Wayne Riggins, Jr., 29, of Sidney.

Donald Wayne Riggins, Jr. (WOWT)

During their investigation, they reported making contact with a second victim who claimed a similar incident happened to her in the early summer before she was assaulted in July.

Riggins was arrested and booked for 3rd degree sexual abuse against an incapacitated individual, 3rd degree sexual abuse, and two counts of indecent exposure/masturbation.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about other sexual misconduct by Riggins to call the office at 712-374-2424 and ask for Sgt. Wake or call your local law enforcement agency.

