Iowa elementary school cancels Halloween parties

An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween to fall-themed events.
An Iowa elementary school says it's for the best interests of students to switch from usual Halloween to fall-themed events.(KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUMBOLDT, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary school in Iowa is switching from its usual Halloween-themed events to fall-themed festivities.

The Humboldt Community School District Superintendent said it is for the best interests of students.

A newsletter sent to parents said there are students who don’t celebrate Halloween due to “religious or cultural” reasons.

The note goes on to say, as a result, some students don’t show up to school that day.

The superintendent says staff made the decision also for reasons beyond religion, including lost time in the classroom, families being unable to afford costumes and some students simply not celebrating.

