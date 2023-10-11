How Nebraska football plans to move forward after latest injury at wide receiver

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Huskers wide receiver Marcus Washington will miss the remainder of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL in Friday’s game at Illinois, Matt Rhule announced Tuesday.

Washington will have surgery once the swelling in his knee subsides.

“I hate it for Marcus because he’s so competitive,” the Huskers head coach said of his most experienced wideout. The fifth-year senior finishes his season with eight receptions and 176 yards. “He just had a tough go. First it was the other knee injury, then his hand was broke. I think he was poised to have a really good year.”

Washington is the latest in a rash of blows to Nebraska’s receiver room. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda also tore his ACL in the season opener at Minnesota. Zavier Betts left the program in August. Arik Gilbert was arrested twice in a three-week span on burglary charges while awaiting a transfer waiver from the NCAA. The Huskers also lost two of their top running backs in Gabe Ervin Jr. and Ramir Johnson to season-ending injuries after the home opener versus Northern Illinois.

“I’ve never been a part of this to be honest with you this many offensive injuries and defections,” he said. “So I think the offensive staff do a great job of coaching. It limits you a little bit in some of the things that you maybe want to do. But at the same time, it’s an opportunity for guys to go play. Those young guys since the day I got here, I told you ‘Hey, they’re gonna be really good.’ They just have to be really good now.”

Nebraska’s top remaining healthy receivers are Billy Kemp IV (20 Rec, 219 Yds, TD), Alex Bullock (7 Rec, 119 Yds, TD) and tight end Thomas Fidone (12 Rec, 157 Yds, 3 TD). Rhule said to expect freshmen Malachi Coleman, Jaidyn Doss and Jaylen Lloyd may see increased action for the Huskers moving forward.

“They appeared ready to go on Friday night,” Rhule said of his freshmen receivers. “Those guys need to step up and I’m sure they will.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.