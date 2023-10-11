Festersen argues for Omaha to ban ‘ghost guns’ amid changes to state firearm laws

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha City Council President wants to put some teeth back into the city’s gun laws.

This comes after state lawmakers voted to allow anyone who could legally buy a handgun to concealed carry it without a government permit or safety class.

In August, ahead of the new law taking effect, Omaha was forced to repeal 22 sections of the city code related to firearms.

Many were second layers of deeper background checks — checks that are no longer there.

Now, Omaha City Council President Pete Festersen says he wants to address other concerns, something called including “ghost guns.”

Ghost guns are untraceable and unregistered firearms. They can be ordered online or even created using 3D printers, with parts privately assembled into a cheap and deadly weapon.

While some states have bans, Nebraska doesn’t.

“Anytime we can address public safety and illegal guns, it’s something we should be doing,” Festersen said.

Festersen is proposing an ordinance to ban making or possessing ghost guns.

“I know the police chief feels strongly about this,” Festersen said. “I’ve worked directly with him and the city attorney on all these measures. I think these are common sense approaches to address illegal guns in the community, increase public safety and prohibit firearms in public places, and just suggest reasonable safety courses and safe storage principles we know are effective.”

When LB 77 was being debated among Nebraska lawmakers, Festersen, along with Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, opposed it.

They argue that public safety should be paramount and that the proposed law flew in the face of that.

This Spring, a 6 News investigation uncovered dozens of people who were not able to get a concealed carry permit because of domestic violence and drug arrests in the past.

Under the new law, they can buy a gun and conceal it.

Festersen is also asking his colleagues to support an ordinance prohibiting multi-burst triggers, like a bump stock, calling it “common sense gun reform.”

“The legal status of bump stocks is a bit murky federally,” Festersen said. “The Trump Administration sought to ban them, but that’s been tied up in the courts, so several states and communities have taken this step, including Lincoln.”

The public hearing on the proposed Omaha gun law changes will be on the afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 31. The council plans to vote that same day.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.