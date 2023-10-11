EXPLAINER: How to spot charity scams for Israel-Hamas war aid

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those looking to give to charity amid the Israel-Hamas war should be cautious that the organization they’re donating to is legitimate, according to the Better Business Bureau.

BBB Vice President of Communications and Public Relations, Josh Planos, said while they haven’t received any reports of scam charities yet, “it’s likely they’re coming.”

Planos went on to explain that it often takes a few days to receive reports of scams after donors give to a fraudulent organization, “since consumers aren’t immediately aware that they’ve funded an operation that is either an outright scam or a good-intentioned crowdfunding campaign that can’t facilitate those donations.”

To ensure that the nonprofit or business you’re giving to is legitimate, the BBB has a list of tips, including checking the charity’s website for specifics.

This means doing research online before determining exactly how the organization is using that money. If the charity’s mission statement seems vague or lacks transparency, the BBB recommends you press the organization for more information.

Another tip is to resist pressure to give money on the spot. If you feel pressured to donate immediately, that is a possible sign of a scam, according to the BBB.

Also, be sure to double-check the charity’s exact name. “With so many charities in existence, mistaken identity is a common problem,” stated the BBB website tip list.

Both the Better Business Bureau and Give.org offer search tools online where you can learn more about a nonprofit or business before giving money to it.

A final piece of advice is to give locally to an organization you are already familiar with.

In Omaha, Beth Israel Synagogue and Friedel Jewish Academy are gathering supplies for Israel.

