Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Storms possible ahead of Thursday’s cold front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe storms in the area in the evening hours. There may be some overnight to early Thursday morning storms as well, especially north of Omaha in the overnight timeframe.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

The impacts from this system begin Wednesday with a warm front trying to travel N through the region. As of Wednesday afternoon, the front is just to the S of the Metro and sparking a few showers. These travel N with little impact and we see only very spotty chances much of the night with breezy winds and temperatures in the 70s to 80s S of the front. After midnight storm chances increase, especially N of the Metro ahead of a more widespread round of early AM storms.

Overnight (wowt)

That morning round could bring some small hail and heavy downpours mainly to areas north of I-80, with the highest chances in northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa. The morning storms should move out of the area quickly, likely out of the region by 7-8AM, a few showers linger into mid morning.

5:30AM Thursday (wowt)

Ran Thursday (wowt)

Drier weather should take hold for most of the day with warm and breezy conditions expected. South winds will likely gust over 30mph with high temperatures will jumping well into the 70s for areas along and south of I-80... There is some question as to how far N the warm sector of this storm spreads. Most likely, the front makes it through the Metro, but if it stalls S, that will result in a cooler day.

That along with some some uptick in humidity should be enough to fuel some evening storms with increased severe potential as a cold front moves in. We’ll watch those likely develop to the west and southwest and move in after 6pm with the earliest development around 5PM.

5 PM Thursday (wowt)

Thursday 8 PM (wowt)

Thursday 10 PM (wowt)

Gusty winds, large hail, and torrential rainfall will be the main risks with any storms that develop. However, it appears that there will be enough spin in the atmosphere that a brief tornado or two cannot yet be ruled out.

The storms will move east Thursday night with rain lingering into Friday morning. The rain will clear by Friday afternoon with cool temperatures in the 50s remaining through the next few days. Cloudy skies will linger into the weekend with a few showers still possible on a breezy Saturday.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

