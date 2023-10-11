We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Cemetery worker trapped in open grave rescued

A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden...
A funeral service had just ended when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.(WABC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CNN) – A cemetery worker in New Jersey is recovering after he fell into an open grave.

A funeral service had just ended Tuesday at the Holy Cross Cemetery when the 47-year-old worker fell 6 feet down through a wooden board into the grave.

Emergency crews had to first shore up the gravesite with trench panels, then use a rope system to pull the man out.

The worker was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle in fatal Douglas County crash contained five juveniles, investigators say
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha
Memorial Park in Omaha
14-year-old charged in sexual assaults near Memorial Park will remain in custody
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
A man from Nigeria was extradited to Nebraska on fraud scheme charges.
Nigerian man extradited to Nebraska, accused of defrauding businesses of $6 million

Latest News

Thursday Severe
6 First Alert Weather Day: Storms likely Thursday evening
Henry Dinkins looks on as Breasia Terrell's little brother testifies on Aug. 14, 2023.
Man convicted of Breasia Terrell’s murder sentenced to consecutive life sentences
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Supreme Court to decide if South Carolina district is racially gerrymandered
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax