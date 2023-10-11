1 of 4 suspects in Omaha man’s murder pleads ‘no contest’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the four people charged in the murder of a 68-year-old Omaha man whose body was found in a ditch has changed his plea.

Gary T. Lew of Omaha was found dead in a ditch in Lancaster County, northeast of Crete, in April.

Four Omaha residents were charged in Lew’s murder and leaving his body in a ditch, and were ordered to trial: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley and Justin Thornley.

From left: Braden Bongers, Christina Thornley, Jacob Thornley, and Justin Thornley (Omaha Police Department)

On Wednesday, Justin Thornley entered a plea of “no contest” to a charge of manslaughter; he had previously been charged with second-degree murder. He also pleaded “no contest” to charges of tampering with evidence and abusing a vulnerable adult.

Court documents say Bongers and Jacob and Justin Thornley allegedly assaulted Lew at a home, and Christina Thornley found Lew dead while with Jacob and Justin. The three Thornleys then allegedly transported the body to a remote area of Lancaster County.

Jacob Thornley remains charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Bongers is charged with first-degree assault. And Christina Thornley is charged with accessory to murder and tampering with evidence.

