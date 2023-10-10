Worker shortages challenge Omaha pharmacies ahead of cold and flu season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You might have to wait a bit longer to get a vaccine or prescription at your local pharmacy this fall.

Worker shortages haven’t gone away -- and for drug stores, it’s a bigger problem than it seems. Pharmacies are naturally getting busier as cold and flu season begins.

On top of trying to get every patient’s prescription, Jeff Kilborn and his staff at Elmwood Pharmacy are also dealing with increased demand for flu and COVID shots.

“We have adequate staff, but maybe at times we don’t have enough,” Kilborn said.

The reason: Pharmacies like his don’t get enough dollars to hire more staff from big pharmacy benefit managers, known as PBMs. They negotiate money with manufacturers, insurers, and pharmacies.

“Pharmacies are reimbursed at a really low level,” Kilborn said. “They charge insurance companies where the federal government and state government is really high priced and they keep the money in between.”

This can leave pharmacies with little staff to handle heavy workloads.

It’s an issue Kilborn said has been lingering since the start of the pandemic.

“We may not get those deliveries out quick enough and may not have those patient’s prescriptions ready when they come,” Kilborn said.

Other pharmacies like Kohll’s have relied on college students to help with the shortage. They’ve also had to cut their hours of operation.

“We used to be open longer hours from 8:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at some of our locations,” said pharmacist Christen McCauley with Kohll’s. “Just recently, within the last year, we’ve moved to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate staffing issues.”

Decreased staffing has also created longer wait times.

“When flu shot season and the COVID vaccines hit, plus our regular pharmacy, it became a problem,” McCauley said.

The state has tried to address the problem. LB 778 was introduced in the first 2023 session. It would have given more money to pharmacies, but little action was taken.

“So, how can we change that?,” Kilborn said. “Reach out to the state senators, reach out to federal representatives, and say, ‘Hey, these bills can prevent some of these problems occurring across the nation.’”

Pharmacists hope that it won’t just help solve the issue, but give a new start to the industry.

“It will return to normal,” McCauley said.

Pharmacies are asking everyone to be patient in line as they deal with staffing issues. You’re also advised to plan ahead when getting prescriptions and vaccinations.

