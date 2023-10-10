Three hurt in Council Bluffs scaffolding collapse

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Three people were injured after scaffolding collapsed at a Council Bluffs building Tuesday evening.

Officials tell 6 News parts of the scaffolding at Decker Plastics at 11th Street and 2nd Avenue gave way, leaving one person pinned and two others hurt on the ground. They say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

