We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

On this day in 2009— intense snowfall across Nebraska

October 10th 2009 Snow Totals
October 10th 2009 Snow Totals(NWS Omaha)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we head towards mid-October, we get closer and closer to our first snowfall. And while today’s forecast has highs in the 70s and sunshine, historically it hasn’t always been this pleasant.

On October 10th, 2009, Nebraska received a lot of snow. And we’re talking a lot. Midtown Omaha received 5.5″, while farther west got upwards of 17″. Bellwood totaled at 8″ with Bennington at 7.8″.

In fact, the U.S. recorded its wettest October in 2009 for the 115-year period of record. North Platte recorded 29.4″ of snow for the month, making it the snowiest month of all months on record for the city.

This impacted the growing season as well, causing the corn harvest to lag by four weeks and the soybean harvest to lag by two weeks, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

On the bright side, due to all of the precipitation in the month of October 2009, the state of Nebraska was completely drought free for the first time in over 10 years.

There’s no snow in the forecast for this week. Historically, the first snowfall in Omaha occurs during mid-November.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The Douglas County Health Department is asking the public to take extra care around stray...
Douglas County Health Department warning of kitten infected with rabies
Chef Michael Chiarello was known for hosting programs on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and...
Food Network star Chef Michael Chiarello dead at 61 after suffering allergic reaction

Latest News

Pleasant fall weather continues Tuesday afternoon
Thursday Severe Risk
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday evening
Cooler and windy weekend ahead behind Thursday storms
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Stronger storms likely Thursday evening
Rusty's 6 First Alert Day Forecast