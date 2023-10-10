On this day in 2009— intense snowfall across Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As we head towards mid-October, we get closer and closer to our first snowfall. And while today’s forecast has highs in the 70s and sunshine, historically it hasn’t always been this pleasant.

On October 10th, 2009, Nebraska received a lot of snow. And we’re talking a lot. Midtown Omaha received 5.5″, while farther west got upwards of 17″. Bellwood totaled at 8″ with Bennington at 7.8″.

In fact, the U.S. recorded its wettest October in 2009 for the 115-year period of record. North Platte recorded 29.4″ of snow for the month, making it the snowiest month of all months on record for the city.

This impacted the growing season as well, causing the corn harvest to lag by four weeks and the soybean harvest to lag by two weeks, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

On the bright side, due to all of the precipitation in the month of October 2009, the state of Nebraska was completely drought free for the first time in over 10 years.

There’s no snow in the forecast for this week. Historically, the first snowfall in Omaha occurs during mid-November.

