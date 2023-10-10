Syrian refugee frustrated, but hopeful family can transition to permanent housing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Though half a world away from war, the Tabikh family still faces hazards living in an Omaha hotel with five children. Three of them have severe disabilities, like 25-year-old Hassan.

“When he gets the seizure, or he loses his balance in the chair, he falls forward, and he hit himself twice, he was taken to the ER twice,” said Syrian community leader Gatfan Alsalami.

Alsalami says the family of seven has been living in two adjoining hotel rooms for too long.

“In about two days, they will have been here four months exactly,” they said.

Though two refrigerators are well-stocked, the Residence Inn near 67th and Shirley Streets in Omaha isn’t home.

Wife and mother Hannah is said to be a very good cook -- but she can only use a microwave for her family. She’s afraid to use the stovetop; if the burner is on, one of her handicapped children may put their hands on it.

Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska is handling the family’s resettlement.

“We agreed to take the case when nobody else around the country would take it, thinking we would have housing set up for this family when they arrived, and for various reasons that fell through,” said Matt Martin with the LFS refugee program.

LFS is paying $2,580 a month for the rooms at Residence Inn -- so far, spending $21,500 assisting the family with groceries and health costs, and setting aside future rent fees. The federal government provides $8,900 to help offset the costs.

“Nobody is more frustrated about this cost than we are,” Martin said. “No one is working more to resolve this case than we are.”

Martin said it’s not easy for a housing specialist to find accommodations for three mentally and physically challenged children.

“This is the most difficult case I’ve seen in my time here, and I’ve been doing this for a number of years at LFS,” he said.

Gatfan just got promising news for the family -- LFS found them a home that fits their needs.

“She’s crying, she’s grateful, she’s happy but upset because of the four months she went through, but there’s always hope,” Alsalami said.

Though hesitant to celebrate until they have the keys, the refugee family hopes to soon offer a traditional welcome in a place of their own.

Lutheran Family Services can’t say how soon the family will move into permanent housing, but the organization will pay for three months’ rent once they get into a new place. Other costs will also be covered as long as necessary, and the children are getting help from Omaha Public Schools and government programs.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.