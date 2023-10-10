We are Local
Suspects in Omaha hate crime will go to trial

Bond was set for two suspects who were arrested in an Omaha hate crime investigation.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge has found probable cause for two men arrested in an Omaha hate crime investigation to proceed to trial.

Holden Melia and Rett Bellamy, both white, face felony charges of assault and terroristic threats under the umbrella of a hate crime. Court records depicted a night of drinking and racial slurs that ended with a Black man being attacked and kidnapped.

From left: Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, have been arrested in connection with a...
From left: Holden Melia, 38, and Rett Bellamy, 42, have been arrested in connection with a Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigation into a hate crime.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Melia, 38, was charged last month with third-degree assault, terroristic threats, and second-degree false imprisonment. All three counts have hate crime notations attached. His bond has been set at $75,000.

Bellamy, 42, was charged last month with second-degree false imprisonment with a hate crime notation attached. His bond was set at $25,000.

While their cases were consolidated for Tuesday’s hearing, each man’s case will proceed separately.

Investigators said previously that the Black man had been working at Big Red Keno near 154th and Ida in Omaha when three drunk men began using racial slurs against him.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the judge acknowledged in court that the “n-word” was used during the ordeal, and that drinking was involved.

The victim said the men made threats to his life while they drank and shot a pellet gun at a liquor bottle. He told police that the driving him around in a utility vehicle, but that he eventually jumped out and ran to a neighbor’s house. A 911 caller said he had found the injured man on his porch.

The victim said the men later apologized.

According to court documents, there was a third suspect who seemed uncomfortable with the interaction and didn’t use any racial slurs. It’s still unclear if that person will be charged.

Reporter John Chapman and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this story.

