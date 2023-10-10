Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A mild stretch before some late week storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some patchy frost in the area, especially on the Iowa side where a light freeze may also take place. We’ll take that chilly morning, add some abundant sunshine and warm up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The wind will be light and the dew points low leading to highly enjoyable day. There is a small risk of a spotty storm or two overnight tonight but most of us will likely stay dry. The best odds for those will be south of I-80.

We’ll warm it up a bit more Wednesday and Thursday thanks to a bit more of a south breeze each day. That’s all in advance of our next best chances for rain and storms starting Wednesday after 3pm

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Scattered showers and a few storms are possible as early as about 3pm Wednesday and will gradually increase in coverage that evening and overnight right into Thursday morning.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

We should get a good bout of dry weather during the middle of the day Thursday before the evening batch of storms develops. That round is likely to be the strongest with all types of severe weather possible. We’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that severe threat from what could be fast moving storms.

6 First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

