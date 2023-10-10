Partial solar eclipse will be visible from Omaha Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A solar eclipse will sweep the nation during the midday hours coming up this Saturday, October 14th. While a this will not be a total solar eclipse, it will still put on quite the show, especially for those near the center of the eclipse path across the western and southwest United States.

This eclipse is known as an Annular Eclipse, differing slightly from a total solar eclipse. In an Annular Eclipse, the Moon does not quite cover the full disk of the Sun leaving a thin ring of light all the way around the Moon. This is also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse, and while a spectacular view, doesn’t provide nearly the same effect as a total solar eclipse.

The annular eclipse occurs because the Moon’s orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle. Instead, it is slightly oval shaped resulting in the Moon moving closer to and farther away from the Earth at different points in its orbit. Saturday’s eclipse is happening while the Moon is at a far point in its orbit, so it appears slightly smaller from our perspective here on Earth.

In Omaha, we will only see a partial eclipse, with the moon obscuring just under 60% of the sun’s full disk. There may be a minor dimming of the sunlight, the biggest impact will be the crescent shape of the sun as the eclipse occurs, making for some great photo opportunities if you have the right equipment.

The eclipse in Omaha will begin around 10:24am, with the maximum eclipse around 11:46am when the Moon will obscure just under 60% of the sun. The partial eclipse will end around 1:15pm. Despite the Sun being about 60% covered, you may not notice a huge drop in the amount of light, the sunshine may just feel slightly softer than normal.

If you are planning to watch the eclipse, make sure you have the right equipment! Even mostly covered, it is never safe to look directly at the sun. You will need the appropriate “eclipse glasses” to safely look at the sun. Normal sunglasses are not safe, and are not made for direct viewing of the sun. If you don’t have eclipse glasses, you can use other methods to observe the eclipse. One easy way to create a pinhole viewer using a carboard or shoe box. Alternatively, watch the shadows cast by trees or other object that have gaps for sunlight. You’ll notice the shapes of the shadows changing throughout the eclipse.

There is also a virtual option to watch the eclipse on NASA’s YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m.

