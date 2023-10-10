Papillion La Vista school board unanimously approves resignation of board member

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Applications to fill the now-empty seat on the Papillion-La Vista School Board of Education will soon be open, after the sudden resignation of a new member.

For the next month, the school board will be operating with just five of their six elected members, after Brittany Holtmeyer, who was elected last November and took office in January, submitted her resignation last week.

“These jobs are not easy jobs, these jobs are very difficult jobs, they require an extensive amount of preparation, time spent at subjugating meetings, school board meetings, and school activities, the list goes on,” said PLCS Superintendent Dr. Andrew Rikli on Monday night, after thanking an absent Holtmeyer for her service over the last nine months.

Holtmeyer was outspoken on banning books in PLCS libraries and had opinions that many in the district deemed controversial.

Holtmeyer frequently debated with constituents who disagreed with her on social media.

She told PLCS officials that it was ultimately harassment that led to her resignation.

“I have been attacked verbally and in writing, I have had misinformation spread about me on social media and public comment, my car has been vandalized twice during board meetings, and I have had to deal with a stalker,” her email read.

It continued: “I believe that the harassment caused or contributed to the loss of my child during the 10th week of my pregnancy.

Monday night, the PLCS board unanimously voted to approve her resignation, which now kicks off the next step in the process: finding her replacement.

District officials say the last time a board member stepped down mid-term, in 2017, they received dozens of applications.

“In 2017 we had a huge outcry, we had about 38 applications that were completed and another six or seven that had started the process and not completed it,” says PLCS Communications Director Annette Eyman.

During Monday night’s meeting, Superintendent Rikli referred to the role as sacred.

“We will move quickly, we will move strategically, we will move deliberately to fill this position.”

District leaders say filling the potion quickly is not only policy, but it’s vital.

“They set the vision and the direction for the entire school district,” says Eyman about the board members. “They are responsible for hiring and firing the superintendent and setting performance goals for him, so really its the overall direction that the school district goes is really set by the board of education.”

Applications for the position will open on October 10 and are due by November 3 at 4:30 p.m.

Requirements include:

Must live in Papillion

Must be a registered voter

Must be at least 18 years old

Can not be a current PLCS employee

The timeline and process:

November 9: A special meeting could be held to narrow the candidate list down to five

November 13: the board will interview five candidates, who will be given five minutes of time to share information. There will be a question and answer portion for each candidate as well.

November 13 continued: the board will vote publicly after interviewing each candidate

November 27: the elected candidate will be sworn in and begin their official duties

The winning candidate will need support from at least three of the five members.

