Omaha Police officer injured in two-vehicle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say an officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to an injury crash at 96th and F Streets around 10:50 a.m. A female officer was headed south in an unmarked Chevy Malibu when she was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford F-150. OPD said the force of the collision left the officer unable to get out, but she was able to call for other cars via police radio.

A preliminary investigation suggests the truck ran a red light. She suffered pain in her left side, was taken to Bergan Mercy, and is still being evaluated.

The F-150 driver was not hurt.

