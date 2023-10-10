We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Police officer injured in two-vehicle crash

Omaha Police say an officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.
Omaha Police say an officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say an officer was injured in a crash Tuesday morning.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to an injury crash at 96th and F Streets around 10:50 a.m. A female officer was headed south in an unmarked Chevy Malibu when she was struck on the driver’s side by a Ford F-150. OPD said the force of the collision left the officer unable to get out, but she was able to call for other cars via police radio.

A preliminary investigation suggests the truck ran a red light. She suffered pain in her left side, was taken to Bergan Mercy, and is still being evaluated.

The F-150 driver was not hurt.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The Douglas County Health Department is asking the public to take extra care around stray...
Douglas County Health Department warning of kitten infected with rabies

Latest News

Thursday Severe Risk
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday evening
Husker gymnast to represent Hungary in 2024 Olympics
Victor Ozuna, 53.
Inmate death reported at Reception and Treatment Center
A reported train crash occurred in Gage County on Monday.
Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released