Omaha Nation celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day through generations of song, dance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two years ago, President Joe Biden officially commemorated Indigenous Peoples Day, and in Nebraska, tribal nations were represented at events across the state.

In Omaha, Joslyn Castle was the site of a celebration surrounding young performers and families from the state’s largest reservations, including Omaha in Macy.

It was a day of connection for America’s first people who fought to be recognized and the Omaha Nation specifically, represented in the 19th century at the Indian Congress in Omaha. In 2023, the young people performing in the White Eagle Club group from Omaha Nation Public Schools, brought forward the traditions of their ancestors through song and dance.

“To learn these songs, they’re learning our language, they’re telling their stories from way back when,” master of ceremonies Andre Saunsoci said.

“Bringing our youth here to share our culture, language, song, and dance to let the general public community know that, you know, we’re still here, we’re alive, and it’s, it’s carrying on through our younger generation,” Dustin Lovejoy said. He is the sponsor of the celebrated youth dancing group and a lead performer.

Saunsoci said it’s important to recognize what Native Americans have experienced and maintaining their cultural identity is critical in honoring those who survived atrocities.

“I tell all the students I work with... speak our language, speak it in to the world, speak it in to the universe around us, sing them songs loud, dance proudly,” he said. “To show not just the living being of our people or everyone that’s here, but to show those things we believe in a spiritual realm of things that they still see us and are still around.”

“As someone who’s enrolled in the Oglala Lakota Nation, you know, service to my people is everything to me,” Sloane Cornelius said. “It is my priority, it’s the thing that gets me up in the morning.”

Cornelius is project coordinator for the Interpersonal Violence Research Laboratory which uses evidence-based research to prevent interpersonal violence and support survivors. They were among the dozen groups offering information, materials and support to community members at the Joslyn Castle event.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.