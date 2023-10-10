Omaha fire crews respond to blaze at vacant north Omaha building

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews worked to contain a fire at a vacant north Omaha building Monday night.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a three-story concrete building in the area of 28th and Sahler Streets shortly before 10:30 p.m. The operation was defensive, meaning the fire was fought from the exterior only, due to its size.

The blaze was brought under control within a half-hour. Investigators say the building is unsecured and frequented by individuals experiencing homelessness.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.