Omaha fire crews respond to blaze at vacant north Omaha building

Crews worked to contain a fire at a vacant north Omaha building Monday night.
Crews worked to contain a fire at a vacant north Omaha building Monday night.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews worked to contain a fire at a vacant north Omaha building Monday night.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to a three-story concrete building in the area of 28th and Sahler Streets shortly before 10:30 p.m. The operation was defensive, meaning the fire was fought from the exterior only, due to its size.

The blaze was brought under control within a half-hour. Investigators say the building is unsecured and frequented by individuals experiencing homelessness.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

