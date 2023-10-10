We are Local
Nebraskans will vote on whether to repeal ‘school choice’

LB753, which implemented the private education tax credit, will appear on the November 2024 ballots
Nebraskans will be able to vote on the Opportunity Scholarships Act on the 2024 ballot.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraskans will get to vote on whether to keep LB753, also known as the “school choice” law, in place next November.

The Nebraska Secretary of State confirmed Tuesday that there were enough valid signatures collected in the petition submitted to the state to put the private education tax credit on the ballot in 2024.

“After careful review by our county election officials, I can confirm that the constitutional requirements have been met to place the referendum petition on the November 2024 ballot,” Secretary of State Bob Evnen said in Tuesday’s news release.

At least 61,308 signatures were needed in order to get the referendum on the ballot, according to the release. County election officials verified 91,861 valid signatures — surpassing the goal of 90,000 set by the Support Our Schools organization, the release states.

Petitioners were also required to collect signatures of more than 5% of registered voters in 38 of the state’s 93 counties; they did so in 64 counties.

Gov. Jim Pillen signed the school choice bill into law at the end of May, providing $25 million in tax credits for private schools. Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn had been championing the issue for the last seven years.

The Attorney General’s office will work to create ballot language for the measure, the release states.

Three public hearings on the measure will be scheduled in Fall 2024 to give voters more information on the ballot measure. There will also be pamphlets available at county election offices available at that time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

