Nebraska State Patrol arrests four in three weekend pursuits across the state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested four people in three pursuits over the weekend.

NSP tells 6 News they were notified of a stolen Jeep Wrangler on Highway 81 south of Norfolk around 5 p.m. Friday. Troopers located the Jeep and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield, ran a stop sign, and sped south down Highway 81. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Jeep turned into the city of Humphrey and went through residential streets before turning north on the highway. A female passenger, 31-year-old Kiesha Lemburg of Lincoln, jumped out and was taken into custody.

The vehicle continued north before Platte County Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate the driver, 24-year-old Delvin Jones of Grand Island, on foot and took him into custody.

Jones was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and theft by unlawful taking (over $5,000), along with multiple outstanding warrants and a slew of other charges.

Lemburg was arrested for theft by receiving and criminal mischief. Both were booked into the Platte County Jail.

NSP was notified a stolen Subaru Legacy had fled a traffic stop in northeast Colorado around 12:50 a.m. Mountain Time Saturday. A trooper found the vehicle eastbound on I-80 near Ogallala. The Subaru exited at the Ogallala interchange and turned north into town. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped west on Highway 26 and they initiated a pursuit.

The Subaru continued west, speeding in excess of 130 miles per hour at times; it eventually stopped between the Lisco and Broadwater areas. The driver, 19-year-old Kage Anthony of North Platte, was taken into custody without further incident. Troopers also found 13 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Anthony was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, and theft by receiving, among other charges.

A motorcycle was spotted speeding along Interstate 80 in Omaha around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The trooper attempted a traffic stop as it exited at 144th Street -- the rider refused to stop, speeding through a neighborhood before rejoining I-80 in the westbound lanes. The trooper initiated a pursuit, with help from Omaha Police’s ABLE-1 helicopter.

ABLE-1 tracked the rider west, then east as it returned to Omaha. They again exited at 144th Street before heading north and stopping at an apartment complex near 151st and Giles and ran off. The trooper caught up with him and took him into custody without further incident.

Christyan Escobedo, 36, of Omaha, was arrested for flight to avoid, willful reckless driving, and several traffic violations. He was booked into the Sarpy County Jail.

