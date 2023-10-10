We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska senator joins 19 Republicans appealing transfer of $6 billion to Iran

Israel at War
Israel at War(MGN and Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - U.S. Sen. Pete Ricketts joined a group of 20 Senate Republicans Monday in a letter to President Biden and the State Department, demanding they rescind the waivers allowing $6 billion in Iranian funds to be moved to more accessible bank accounts.

The letter was penned by Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and follows reports Iran was involved in the planning of the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel last weekend. Ricketts and Blackburn were joined by senators from 16 states, saying in part, “To stand by and allow Iran access to these funds as Hamas infiltrates Israel and murders, rapes and mutilates countless Israelis is unconscionable.”

The letter also demands a stop to working with Qatar to freeze the accounts containing the $6 billion in funds. They said the Biden administration claims the funds are only for humanitarian aid, but “money is fungible, and there is a significant risk they could be used to further efforts by Iran or Hamas against Israel.”

Read the full letter.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The Douglas County Health Department is asking the public to take extra care around stray...
Douglas County Health Department warning of kitten infected with rabies
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha

Latest News

Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Congressional Complications: With no House Speaker and Senate blockade, aid to Israel stalls
Sen. Mike Rounds (R, S.D.), Sen. John Thune (R, S.D.), Rep. Dusty Johnson (R, S.D.), Gov....
South Dakota’s leaders respond to attack on Israel
Flag of Israel
Nebraska, Iowa lawmakers react to Israel attacks
Republican Presidential Candidate and North Dakota Governor sits down with Iowa Capitol...
Caucus Conversation: 10 questions for Doug Burgum