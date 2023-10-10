We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Identity of Nebraska combine operator killed in crash with train released

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash near Firth between farm equipment and a train on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIRTH, Neb. (KOLN) - The man killed in a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday has been identified.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the operator of the combine, Benjamin Scholting, 65, of Louisville, Nebraska was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred at 110th and Apple Roads at 12 p.m. According to Nebraska State Patrol, an eastbound combine passed in front of a southbound train.

Around 3:30 p.m., a tow truck began working to remove the combine from the train tracks. Members of the Firth Fire Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Gage County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Northern Santa Fe were all on the scene.

NSP said multiple roads near the crash site will be closed while the cleanup and investigation continues.

One person is dead after a crash between a combine harvester and train near Firth on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The Douglas County Health Department is asking the public to take extra care around stray...
Douglas County Health Department warning of kitten infected with rabies
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha

Latest News

Thursday Severe Risk
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday evening
A Syrian refugee family has been living in an Omaha hotel for months.
Syrian refugee frustrated, but hopeful family can transition to permanent housing
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha
A Syrian refugee family has been living in an Omaha hotel for months.
Syrian refugee family frustrated, but hopeful after being stuck in hotel for months