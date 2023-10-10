Husker gymnast to represent Hungary in 2024 Olympics
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers will have a presence at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris next Summer.
Women’s gymnast Csenge Backsay will be representing her home nation of Hungary in the vault events.
The Husker sophomore from Budapest placed eighth in the vault at the 2023 Artistic World Gymnastics Championships on Saturday.
The opening ceremonies for the Paris Games take place July 26, 2024. Women’s qualifications will be July 28.
