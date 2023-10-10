Husker gymnast to represent Hungary in 2024 Olympics

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Cornhuskers will have a presence at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris next Summer.

Women’s gymnast Csenge Backsay will be representing her home nation of Hungary in the vault events.

TICKET PUNCHED. 🚨



Csenge is officially qualified for Paris 2024! ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/F73TMTfHMO — Nebraska Women's Gym (@HuskerWGym) October 8, 2023

The Husker sophomore from Budapest placed eighth in the vault at the 2023 Artistic World Gymnastics Championships on Saturday.

The opening ceremonies for the Paris Games take place July 26, 2024. Women’s qualifications will be July 28.

