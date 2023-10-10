We are Local
Bitter ending to last season fuels experienced Creighton women’s basketball squad

Creighton Women's Basketball Media Day - Senior forward Emma Ronsiek
Creighton Women's Basketball Media Day - Senior forward Emma Ronsiek(Grace Boyles)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A first-round exit from the Big Dance just a year removed from the program’s first-ever Elite Eight appearance stung for the Bluejays, especially with the amount of experience on the 2022-23 squad.

Less than four weeks out from the start of the 2023-2024 season, Creighton has a chance at working towards postseason redemption with largely the same players. The Bluejays’ roster features six seniors, four of whom are returning starters: guards Molly Mogensen, Morgan Maly, Lauren Jensen, and forward Emma Ronsiek.

“Losing first round in the NCAA Tournament always stings especially because of what we did our sophomore year making the elite eight, beating Iowa beating Colorado, beating Iowa State,” said Ronsiek. “We knew that we could make it farther because we had all the pieces that we needed.”

“The way last year ended has a chance to help us this year because I think there’s a bitterness about the way it ended and kinda an acknowledgment that we can make some small improvements that can make a big difference in the end,” said 22-year Creighton women’s basketball head coach Jim Flanery.

Over the last few seasons, Creighton has formed an identity around their explosive offense and being fiercely competitive. Jensen, Maly, and Ronsiek were the Jays’ three top scorers last season, averaging 16.1, 14.6, and 13.2 points per game, respectively. The trio also picked up All-BIG EAST honors. Mogensen tied for fourth for most points per game with seven.

The Jays begin their season with a neutral site game in Sioux Falls, SD against North Dakota State on Monday, November 6th.

