Bail set at $750,000 for Lincoln man accused of stealing ambulance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who was arrested after an Council Bluffs ambulance was stolen was in Douglas County Court on Tuesday.

Austin Risor, 29, of Lincoln, was given a $750,000 bond for the three charges he’s facing in Douglas County: escaping custody, a Class 4 Felony; theft or receipt of stolen property valued at $5,000 or more; and using a vehicle to avoid arrest.

A 6 On Your Side investigation uncovered the man accused of stealing a Council Bluffs ambulance over the weekend had been sought by authorities for weeks.

Risor had been in the custody of the Community Corrections Center of Omaha and was supposed to report to work at Lozier but walked away and never returned. That charge alone yielded a $250,000 bond.

Austin Risor, 29 (Omaha Police Department)

His preliminary hearing on those charges was set for Tuesday, Nov. 14.

6 News reached out to the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office to find out what charges he may face there, if any; but hasn’t heard back yet.

Risor has been in and out of the Nebraska State Penitentiary for the last decade on charges ranging from theft and assault to drug infractions. He’s been sent to county corrections twice now. And twice, he just left.

The incident Saturday morning marked three weeks since his alleged escape in Omaha. Investigators say Risor stole a Council Bluffs ambulance outside the emergency room at Mercy Hospital. His GPS device pinged at 40th Street and Mercy Road.

Officers tracked him on the road and in the air. At times, Risor drove the wrong way down a one-way street working his way across to Omaha.

After taking the ambulance from Council Bluffs and through Omaha, traveling over 21 miles, the rescue squad hit Stop Sticks; a flat tire forced him to stop at 138th Street and Military Road about two hours after the pursuit was initiated.

