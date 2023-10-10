We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Thursday evening

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to the increasing threat of strong to severe storms in the area by the evening hours. There may be some early morning storms to get rid as well.

6 First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day(WOWT)

Before any evening storms can develop and move in, we’ll likely see a warm and breezy day with temperatures that jump well into the 70s. That along with some noticeable humidity should be enough to fuel some evening storms with increased severe potential. We’ll watch those likely develop SW and move in after 6pm

Thursday Severe Risk
Thursday Severe Risk(WOWT)
Thursday Storms
Thursday Storms(WOWT)

All types of severe weather will be possible including a couple of tornadoes, large hail and wind gusts over 60 mph.

Severe Threats
Severe Threats(WOWT)

