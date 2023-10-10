We are Local
6 First Alert Traffic: Major crash on westbound I-80 in Omaha brings traffic to a standstill

Tuesday AM Crash on I-80 in Omaha
Tuesday AM Crash on I-80 in Omaha
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a semi and multiple other vehicles has brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80 to a grind in Omaha Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 AM.

Drivers are urged to exit I-80 at 72nd or 84th, use L to head west to 144th and return to I-80 from there.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

