6 First Alert Traffic: Major crash on westbound I-80 in Omaha brings traffic to a standstill

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash involving a semi and multiple other vehicles has brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80 to a grind in Omaha Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:30 AM.

Drivers are urged to exit I-80 at 72nd or 84th, use L to head west to 144th and return to I-80 from there.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.