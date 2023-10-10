6 First Alert Forecast - Windy and warmer with increasing storm chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a chilly morning as temperatures dropped into the mid-30s across the Omaha metro, a few spots in western Iowa actually dipped into the upper 20s bringing the first freeze of the season. Plenty of sunshine and a light south breeze brought another beautiful Fall afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. The sunny skies and light south breeze will stick with us into the evening, with conditions cooling off quickly after sunset. Temperatures should dip back into the 50s by 10pm.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Wednesday morning will not be nearly as chilly as what we saw to start today. Instead of the frosty conditions we saw, temperatures will only cool into the mid to upper 40s for most of the area. There is a slight chance for a spotty shower early in the morning, but any rain will quickly move out with generally dry weather for most of the day. Strong south winds will kick in, with gusts over 25mph possible at times. Temperatures will be even warmer, reaching the mid to upper 70s, well above average for this time of year.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances will increase once again after dark, with scattered thunderstorms likely by around Midnight. Storms may develop along the I-80 corridor, then lift north of the metro overnight into early Thursday morning. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few stronger storms are possible with very heavy rainfall and some small hail.

Storms likely Thursday evening (WOWT)

The morning round of storms should move out early on Thursday, leaving warm and windy conditions for most of the day. High temperatures once again top out in the mid to upper 70s near and south of I-80. It will be cooler north of I-80, some parts of northeast Nebraska and northern Iowa may struggle to get out of the 50s during the day. A cold front will advance into the area during the evening, reaching the Omaha metro between 7 and 10pm. With the warmer weather in place, a line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along that front, with strong to severe storms possible. High winds, heavy rain, and large hail are expected to be the main threats, but there will likely be enough spin in the atmosphere that a brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Tuesday Evening 10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The storms will quickly move out overnight with blustery and cooler conditions moving in for Friday. A few scattered showers are possible on Friday, but rainfall amounts should be on the lighter side. The cooler and breezy weather will stick with us into at least the start of next week with highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Rainfall Potential Wednesday through Friday (WOWT)

