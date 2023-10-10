We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

4 Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies taken to hospital following fire during law enforcement training, officials say

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Four Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a fire during a “training incident” north of Los Angeles, authorities said.

Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries, according to Deputy David Yoo, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department. The department is investigating what exactly occurred at the training center, according to spokesperson Nicole Nishida.

“We’re still trying to determine that. We know for sure there was a fire,” Nishida said.

A KTLA helicopter over the scene showed firefighters spraying water into the smoking rear of a parked semi trailer.

Firefighters were dispatched to the law enforcement training facility, near a county jail, at 9:41 a.m., said Fred Fielding, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. They arrived 11 minutes later to find a blaze but the deputies had already been taken to the hospital.

Castaic is roughly 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
Terence 'Bud' Crawford won by TKO over Errol Spence, Jr. to unify the welterweight world titles.
Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
The Douglas County Health Department is asking the public to take extra care around stray...
Douglas County Health Department warning of kitten infected with rabies
A crash involving a semi and several other vehicles brought traffic on westbound Interstate 80...
I-80 lanes reopen after major crash brings morning commute to a standstill in Omaha

Latest News

Drone video in Washington state caught the mesmerizing patterns of a herd of sheep.
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
Israel at War
Nebraska senator joins 19 Republicans appealing transfer of $6 billion to Iran
A drone caught mesmerizing patterns of a massive sheep herd. (SOURCE: CNN)
WATCH: Herd of sheep caught crossing the road in mesmerizing drone video
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history