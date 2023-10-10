We are Local
14-year-old charged in sexual assaults near Memorial Park will remain in custody

A 14-year-old rape suspect is to remain in custody in Omaha.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 14-year-old accused of terrorizing and sexually assaulting two women in Memorial Park earlier this year will remain in custody. New allegations have surfaced regarding the teen’s behavior.

6 News is choosing not to share his name because he was 13 when the alleged rape and assault occurred; because of that, his case is in juvenile court, where the focus is on rehabilitation, not punishment.

6 News was in court Tuesday afternoon where the judge revealed new information regarding his actions to another individual.

A Douglas County Youth Center staffer wrote a report saying that on Oct. 3, employers told all the young people to come back inside the building. The staffer says all came back, except for two of them. The report states the defendant had assaulted the other individual and was seen walking away and laughing about it.

In July, investigators allege the now 14-year-old stole a car, approached two women walking around Memorial Park, groped one of them, and raped another. Investigators also accused him of threatening her life -- until the sound of sirens and the police helicopter sent him running to a ravine.

While he was detained, he was also accused of exposing himself to a DCYC staff member. Juvenile Judge Novak ordered the 14-year-old, who appeared in court virtually, to remain in custody because he poses a safety risk to the community.

6 News also learned Tuesday that the psychiatric evaluation and psycho-sexual evaluations he received are complete, but the reports have not yet come in.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

