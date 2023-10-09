Two dads team up to open Bellevue bookstore

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The last local bookstore in Bellevue closed more than a decade ago. Now two metro dads are hoping to fill the void.

An online search reveals the only bookstore in Bellevue is for Bellevue University students. The next closest one is in Papillion.

“We have a thousand and one vape shops…all kinds of gas stations and all kinds of other stuff but nothing to excite the reader,” said co-owner and father Fearless Cummings.

Cummings and Andile Mahlangeni-Byndon decided to do something about it. Connected by their love of books, they’re opening 2 Dads and a Bookstore.

Mahlangeni-Byndon bought a women’s collection in South Dakota, and books he’d gotten from estate sales over the years were collecting dust.

“Had them in storage,” he said. “I wasn’t selling them fast enough…so I reached out to Fearless and said, ‘I have a business proposition for you.’”

Cummings immediately said yes.

“Going from reading one book a day, and somebody hits you up and asks you do you want to do a book thing? Of course, yes. Let’s go,” said Cummings.

They have close to 4,000 books for sale and want to create a homey, inviting atmosphere, with the aroma of fresh popcorn blanketing the room as people read and discuss their books.

They expect their shop to be vibrant, not like a silent library. Mahlangeni-Byndon said bookstores that only focus on selling books fall short.

“I think that’s why a lot of bookstores have failed or not have done very well, because they just think, ‘I’m just going to sell books and that’s it,’” said Mahlangeni-Byndon. They’re also planning on holding events in the future.

“Andile and I believe that no matter what problems you have, there’s not a book out there that couldn’t solve it. If you want to learn anything there’s a book that can help you. If you’re going through something horrible, there’s 1,001 people who have probably written about it.”

With 2 Dads and a Bookstore, they’re hoping to turn their own passion for reading, and unplugging from a world chronically online, into an escape for others to dive into a good book.

The store is expected to open this Saturday, Oct. 14th at 10 a.m. It’s located at 1015 Galvin Road South.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.