Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford’s trainer headed back to Omaha from UK jail

Brian "BoMac" McIntyre, who is Terence Crawford's trainer, was arrested in England on Sunday morning.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Terence Crawford’s trainer is out of jail in the United Kingdom and headed back to Omaha.

Brian McIntyre, 53, has been in custody in Manchester, England, on firearm charges since September 4. Investigators said a gun had been found in his checked luggage.

Sources tell 6 News that BoMac, as he’s known in boxing circles, pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence. He is free to go home.

6 News has also learned several people submitted character statements to the judge, including Crawford.

A suspended sentence means McIntyre won’t have to serve any additional jail time as long as he stays out of trouble for two years. If not, the jail term would be for 20 months.

Kaleb Johnson returns from injury to rush for 134 yards in Hawkeyes’ 20-14 win over Purdue
