Quiet start to the work week before rain chances return

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We will see the nice weather from our weekend carry into our Monday.

Though it will be a bit of a chilly start with temps in the 30s and 40s early, it will warm quickly with sunshine overhead.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WOWT)

Expect highs in the mid 60s today with winds remaining pretty light.

Monday Wind Gusts
Monday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Our weather stays pretty quiet Tuesday with a start in the upper 30s and highs near 70.

Things do get a little more active for the second half of the work week, though.

A strong storm system will begin moving into the Plains on Wednesday and it will continue to impact the middle of the country through Friday.

This Week's Rain Chances
This Week's Rain Chances(WOWT)

For us, some spotty showers will be possible early Wednesday before things quiet for a bit.

By the late afternoon and early evening, thunderstorm chances will increase.

There is a chance that any storms could get some strength to them.

Showers and storms will be likely off and on through our Thursday.

Mid-Week Storm System
Mid-Week Storm System(WOWT)

The exact storm path is still a bit uncertain at this point; more of a northerly path puts us at risk for more storms and less consistent rainfall.

A more southerly path will keep us cooler Wednesday and Thursday with more widespread, steady rain more likely.

These are details that we will hammer out as we get closer to the system’s arrival.

Friday looks likely to start with some rain around and gusty winds in place through the day.

The weekend keeps cooler temps around as we see highs in the 50s.

