We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

OPPD performs routine inspections while preparing for increased energy demand

Omaha Public Power District officials are conducting aerial inspections of transmission lines and equipment.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you see a helicopter hovering near power lines in Omaha or surrounding areas, don’t be alarmed.

The Omaha Public Power District is conducting routine inspections of transmission lines and equipment throughout its 13-county service area.

Gary Wohlman, a line maintenance technician with OPPD says bi-annual inspections help keep the energy flowing.

“We want to catch any flaws that can interfere with or interrupt our system,” he said.

Wohlman says OPPD currently owns more than 1,300 miles of lines and keeps growing.

“Every year it seems like we get more and more lines built, so we have more lines to patrol,” he said.

According to the Nebraska Power Association, demand for electricity in Nebraska is projected to grow more than three times higher this year compared to last year’s projections.

To keep up with the growth, OPPD plans to add an unprecedented 100 megawatts of power per year over the next several years. That’s up from just four megawatts OPPD had been adding yearly, just a few years ago.

“There’s increased electrification of the things we use every day, medical technology,” said OPPD media specialist Jodi Baker. “All kinds of things are causing a rise in electricity use.”

OPPD is also completing work on new natural gas plants at Standing Bear Lake and Turtle Creek. Baker says the plants will run about 15% of the time to help balance generation.

“When there’s supply and demand issues these plants will kick in to make sure that there’s energy,” she said.

Baker says large industrial projects like the new Google Data Center are driving much of the growth, along with increased demand from the average user.

“We’ve got lots of large customers in our area like data centers and others that are using a lot of energy but in addition, we are just using more energy as customers,” Baker said. “Including our cell phone use, our laptop use, the cloud all these things are really causing an increase in energy demand.”

Construction on the Standing Bear Lake and Turtle Creek plants is expected to be completed in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6...
Schools evacuated, M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas
A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County residents came together Sunday to remember the kidnapping and murder of two...
Two Sarpy County boys honored after abduction and murder 40 years ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says

Latest News

(Illustration by Pixabay)
Man killed on coyote hunt in north-central Iowa
Omaha Public Power District officials are conducting aerial inspections of transmission lines...
OPPD conducting aerial inspections of transmission equipment
Boxing trainer Brian "BoMac" McIntyre is out of an English jail and headed back to Omaha.
Brian "BoMac" McIntyre out of UK jail, headed back to Omaha
Omaha Police stopped this stolen Council Bluffs ambulance near Ida Street and Military Road...
Lincoln man accused of stealing Council Bluffs ambulance also faces escape charge