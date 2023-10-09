Omaha reentry program helping parolees land on their feet and out of prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For over a decade, Shane Reilly was in and out of prison.

Then he got clean, hit the books, and is working on a master’s degree -- at the head of the class working to help those on parole stay out of prison.

“We have to be able to deal with the addiction issue if we want to really solve the problem that we have with crime and overcrowding in the prison system,” Reilly said.

He said for most people in the 50th Street Landing Reentry Program, their crimes were directly related to addiction.

“They didn’t just go rob a bank, they went and robbed a bank because they wanted to get money for drugs or they got caught selling drugs, or they stole something because they were trying to get drugs or alcohol,” he said.

Reilly says help from the community is vital for the success of the program and the people in it.

“We partner with UNO, we partner with Creighton, Omaha Beef gave us tickets to their championship game, we partner with Brookside Church,” he said.

Reilly prepares parolees for life outside of prison so they’ll be able to succeed in the community, teaching life and coping skills.

Troy Leeling has been in and out of prison six times. He thinks the program will work because Reilly knows what he’s talking about and what it takes to make it work in the outside world.

“Since he has the same background with everybody here, he’s able to individualize everybody’s needs and wants, and he works with you,” Leeling said. “If you just work the program, it’s masterful. It’s like winning the lottery here. Coming here is a blessing.”

One of the first steps of returning to the flow of society is to be willing to be helped and finding a job -- something that’s tough for one with a criminal record to do. Through the program, Aaron Wuerm was able to find work on his first day out of prison.

“Without that, we would just go back to our old ways of making or creating money for ourselves, and that’s not what we want to do,” Wuerm said. “We want to lead a successful life.”

Reilly tells the parolees to trust the process. Sebastian Montenegro is proof the process works. He graduated the program, moved out of town, and landed a job.

“I still stay in touch even though I completed the program well over a year ago, I keep in touch with him regularly,” Montenegro said.

Reilly considers everyone who has been through the program a part of his family, and he’s a proud mentor when he hears a success story.

“My joy comes from when we’re up at Wal-Mart and a guy comes up to me with his wife and kids and says, ‘Look at me, Shane, you know I’m a success,’” he said. “I mean, what price tag do you put on that?”

Reilly says those in his program are also involved in 12-step programs. He tells 6 News the 50th Street Landing Reentry Program has grown its success rate from 30% to 76%.

