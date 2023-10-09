Omaha Luminarium admission free for Indigenous People

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Kiewit Luminarium announced Monday, on Indigenous Peoples Day, that it’s now offering free year-round access to Omaha’s newest museum to anyone who identifies as Indigenous.

“The Indigenous Peoples Access Policy is a continuing acknowledgement that the land on which the Luminarium sits was first occupied and cared for by Indigenous peoples,” a Monday news release states.

To gain entry to the Luminarium science museum, which opened at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha earlier this year, members of native communities just need to present a federally recognized tribal identification card.

The policy came about after discussions with members of local Indigenous communities.

“When we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, we honor the resilience, spirituality and environmental stewardship of the First Peoples of Nebraska,” said Judi gaiashkibos, executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs. “The Luminarium’s Indigenous access program demonstrates acknowledgement of those contributions and respect for our people.”

gaiashkibos also praised the museum for “connecting Indigenous youth with engaging STEAM opportunities” — that is science, technology, engineering, arts, and math.

The science museum is currently featuring an exhibit featuring the Omaha Tribe, calling “Sowing Food Sovereignty.” The exhibit highlights the Umoⁿhoⁿ Nation High School’s farm project, where they grow vegetables on a seven-acre plot, then sell the produce, and manage the farm’s finances. The project is part of Nebraska’s affiliation with Jobs for America’s Graduates.

“The students at Umoⁿhoⁿ Nation High School are working hard to build food sovereignty for our community, and getting to see that hard work on display in a world-class museum like Kiewit Luminarium has been a tremendous honor,” said Suzi French, director of the school’s farm. “Indigenous access to a museum dedicated to science, art and community will have an impact on the next generations of not only the Omaha Tribe, but of all Native communities.”

