M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas

Omaha Fire Department says the purging was a planned event
Metropolitan Utilities District crews respond to a natural gas outage in north Omaha in this 6 News WOWT file photo.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Natural gas purging by M.U.D. has prompted several emergency calls of gas leaks throughout the city and “large call volumes” to the utility.

The Omaha Fire Department and Douglas County dispatchers said it was a planned event by the Metropolitan Utilities Department, though some business told 6 News that they had not been notified about it.

Just before noon, M.U.D.’s website indicated that the utility was getting inundated with calls to its emergency line, and urged those not reporting an emergency to try calling later.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the red banner across the top of the website states.

6 News also heard several scanner calls for reports of gas leaks over the lunch hour.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

