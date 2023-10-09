M.U.D. call center inundated with reports of gas leaks while purging natural gas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Natural gas purging by M.U.D. has prompted several emergency calls of gas leaks throughout the city and “large call volumes” to the utility.

The Omaha Fire Department and Douglas County dispatchers said it was a planned event by the Metropolitan Utilities Department, though some business told 6 News that they had not been notified about it.

The Omaha Fire Dept and @DCNE911 are aware the @mudomahane is purging natural gas in the area if 120th and Fort. This is a planned event by @mudomahane . — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) October 9, 2023

Just before noon, M.U.D.’s website indicated that the utility was getting inundated with calls to its emergency line, and urged those not reporting an emergency to try calling later.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the red banner across the top of the website states.

6 News also heard several scanner calls for reports of gas leaks over the lunch hour.

