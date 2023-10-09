We are Local
Iowa Gov. Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in support of Israel

American Flag (Photo)
American Flag (Photo)(J. Scott Applewhite | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state of Iowa be flown at half-staff to honor those killed in this weekend’s attack on Israel, including at least nine Americans.

The order is effective immediately and flags are to remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, Oct. 15. Flags at the State Capitol Building and displays in the Capitol Complex will be at half-staff, as will all public buildings, grounds and facilities in the state.

“Iowans mourn for the families of those killed by Hamas in Israel,” Gov. Reynolds said in a statement. “Hamas’ brutality knows no bounds, with reports of Holocaust survivors, women, and children taken by Hamas militants from their homes as hostages or brutally murdered. Today and every day, Iowa stands in solidarity with Israel and their right to defend themselves.”

Schools, businesses, and individuals are also encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff during this time as a sign of respect.

