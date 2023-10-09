Hamburg man arrested after child kidnapping threats

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 26-year-old man from Hamburg was arrested by Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies last week after reports he threated two children and their mother.

FCSO reported on Monday that Thomas Brett Haughton was facing two counts of first-degree harassment.

According to release from the office of Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, he was reported to authorities after he allegedly approached two small children Wednesday in Hamburg and threatened to kidnap them.

“When the children’s mother confronted Haughton, he repeated the threat to the mother,” the release states.

Haughton was released on bond, posting 10% of his $2,000 bond.

OTHER ARRESTS

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office also reported the following arrests last week:

Diego Adrian Hernandez-Castro, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Tuesday after deputies investigated a parked car on Interstate 29. According to the FCSO report, deputies found methamphetamine and a stolen firearm in the vehicle and booked the man on stolen weapons trafficking, a Class D Felony; as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was being held on $5,000 cash/surety bond, the release states.

Terry Lee Prine, 58, of Sidney, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday on charges of meth and marijuana possession as well as violating a no-contact order. He had previously been released from jail after being held on 11 counts of violating a no-contact order and harassment. He was currently held on $7,000 cash/surety bond after previously posting 10% of $5,000 on Sept. 14.

