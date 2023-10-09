We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Hamburg man arrested after child kidnapping threats

(MGN)
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A 26-year-old man from Hamburg was arrested by Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies last week after reports he threated two children and their mother.

FCSO reported on Monday that Thomas Brett Haughton was facing two counts of first-degree harassment.

According to release from the office of Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, he was reported to authorities after he allegedly approached two small children Wednesday in Hamburg and threatened to kidnap them.

“When the children’s mother confronted Haughton, he repeated the threat to the mother,” the release states.

Haughton was released on bond, posting 10% of his $2,000 bond.

OTHER ARRESTS

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office also reported the following arrests last week:

Diego Adrian Hernandez-Castro, 32, of Kansas City, Mo., was arrested Tuesday after deputies investigated a parked car on Interstate 29. According to the FCSO report, deputies found methamphetamine and a stolen firearm in the vehicle and booked the man on stolen weapons trafficking, a Class D Felony; as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession. He was being held on $5,000 cash/surety bond, the release states.

Terry Lee Prine, 58, of Sidney, Iowa, was arrested Tuesday on charges of meth and marijuana possession as well as violating a no-contact order. He had previously been released from jail after being held on 11 counts of violating a no-contact order and harassment. He was currently held on $7,000 cash/surety bond after previously posting 10% of $5,000 on Sept. 14.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County residents came together Sunday to remember the kidnapping and murder of two...
Two Sarpy County boys honored after abduction and murder 40 years ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Douglas County Health Department offering free round of COVID vaccines

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police are seeking tips in a Saturday morning stabbing.
Council Bluffs Police investigating Saturday morning stabbing
Omaha fire crews made quick work of an accidental blaze at the Siena Francis House Apartments...
Crews make quick work of fire at Omaha apartment complex
Two Bellevue dads are coming together to open Bellevue's first bookstore in over a decade.
Two dads team up to open Bellevue bookstore
Two Bellevue dads are coming together to open Bellevue's first bookstore in over a decade.
Two Bellevue dads come together to open city's first bookstore in over a decade