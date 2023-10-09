We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Crews make quick work of fire at Omaha apartment complex

Omaha fire crews made quick work of an accidental blaze at the Siena Francis House Apartments...
Omaha fire crews made quick work of an accidental blaze at the Siena Francis House Apartments Sunday evening.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of an accidental blaze at the Siena Francis House Apartments Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to Siena Francis’s permanent supportive housing at 18th and Nicholas Streets just after 6 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from a first-floor unit when crews arrived, and a working fire was declared.

Crews had the fire under control within about 15 minutes. Everyone inside the affected unit made it out prior to OFD’s arrival; officials were able to assist other units with evacuation. A cat was rescued from one of the apartments.

No injuries were reported. The cause was determined to be careless use of smoking materials.

Damage is estimated at $16,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a crash left two people dead and a...
Two dead, two hurt in Douglas County single-car crash, vehicle fire
A homeless camp in northwest Omaha was cleared out by workers with the Nebraska DOT on Friday.
Nebraska DOT removes large homeless camp in northwest Omaha
Sarpy County residents came together Sunday to remember the kidnapping and murder of two...
Two Sarpy County boys honored after abduction and murder 40 years ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Douglas County Health Department offering free round of COVID vaccines

Latest News

Council Bluffs Police are seeking tips in a Saturday morning stabbing.
Council Bluffs Police investigating Saturday morning stabbing
Two Bellevue dads are coming together to open Bellevue's first bookstore in over a decade.
Two dads team up to open Bellevue bookstore
Two Bellevue dads are coming together to open Bellevue's first bookstore in over a decade.
Two Bellevue dads come together to open city's first bookstore in over a decade
Monday Afternoon Forecast
Quiet start to the work week before rain chances return