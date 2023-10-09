Crews make quick work of fire at Omaha apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of an accidental blaze at the Siena Francis House Apartments Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to Siena Francis’s permanent supportive housing at 18th and Nicholas Streets just after 6 p.m. Smoke was seen coming from a first-floor unit when crews arrived, and a working fire was declared.

Crews had the fire under control within about 15 minutes. Everyone inside the affected unit made it out prior to OFD’s arrival; officials were able to assist other units with evacuation. A cat was rescued from one of the apartments.

No injuries were reported. The cause was determined to be careless use of smoking materials.

Damage is estimated at $16,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.