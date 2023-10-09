Council Bluffs Police investigating Saturday morning stabbing

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police are seeking tips in a Saturday morning stabbing.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the 1000 block of 2nd Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. They found a male victim in the grass beside the street with a wound to his lower right chest.

The first officer on the scene applied a chest seal while awaiting medics. The alleged suspects had already fled the scene and were not located. They were described as three white males around 20 years old who reportedly left the scene in a red SUV with a broken rear window.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs Police’s Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP to remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted online.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.