6 First Alert Forecast - Warming with storm chances mid-week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cool Fall weather has settled in for the start of the week. Temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 30s to start Monday morning, though sunny skies have helped to warm things back up for the afternoon. A north breeze continues at 10 to 15mph, though not as strong as what we saw on Sunday. Most of the metro warmed into the mid-60s this afternoon, a touch below average but with the sunshine and lighter winds it should be very nice for getting outside. Conditions will be chilly for the evening once again, cooling quickly back into the 50s and 40s.

Monday Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Overnight temperatures will once again dip into the 30s, with some patch frost possible for Tuesday morning. The highest frost threat will mainly be in Iowa, though parts of northeast Nebraska may see some frost as well. Temperatures in the metro should settle between 35 and 38 degrees, which may be cool enough for a little patchy frost to start off Tuesday.

Tuesday Morning Low Temperatures (WOWT)

After the cooler start, we will see more of a warm-up Tuesday afternoon as a light south breeze begins to kick in. We’ll also see plenty of sunshine helping with that warm-up. Temperatures will push back into the mid-60s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. It should be a beautiful fall afternoon, great for spending a little time outdoors.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

A large storm system will begin to impact the area on Wednesday. Initially we’ll see south winds increasing, with gusts up to 30mph possible. Temperatures will climb on Wednesday as well, though with the wind it will not be quite as pleasant. There is the potential for some spotty showers Wednesday morning, especially south of Omaha. However, most of Wednesday will likely be dry. Rain chances ramp up Wednesday night with scattered storms likely, especially near and north of I-80.

Thunderstorm Potential Thursday (WOWT)

That storm system will continue to push east through Nebraska into Thursday. It looks like the Omaha area may end up on the warmer side of this storm, keeping temperatures in the 70s long with windy conditions. That system will push a cold front our direction by Thursday evening, likely kicking off at least a scattered line of storms. Where temperatures are able to warm into the mid-70s, a few stronger storms are possible, and some severe weather is certainly not out of the question so stay tuned for updates.

Rainfall Potential Wednesday - Friday (WOWT)

Behind the cold front, gusty northwest winds will bring much cooler weather that will settle in for the rest of the week. Scattered showers will likely wrap in behind the cold front as well, though the rain shouldn’t be all that heavy, and should taper off by Friday afternoon. High temperatures fall into the 50s for the upcoming weekend, and we will stay on the cool side into next week.

